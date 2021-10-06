Sought-after blast suspect found dead in Swedish harbor

AP National News

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The tenant who is suspected in the huge Swedish apartment building explosion and fire last month that injured 16 people has been found dead in the water. Police said Wednesday that they do not suspect foul play in connection with his death. The man was found in Goteborg harbor, only a few kilometers (miles) from the building that was blown up on Sept. 28. He was suspected of attempted murder, arson and general destruction after an apartment building in Goteborg was hit by a powerful explosion that set off apartment fires. Hundreds of residents were evacuated and at least 140 apartments were damaged. Police are still investigating the cause of the explosion and whether there were any accomplices.