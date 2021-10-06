School shooting suspect becomes upset during brawl trial

AP National News

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the jail brawl trial of Florida school massacre suspect Nikolas Cruz took a turn when attorneys argued over whether he should be allowed to draw using colored pencils. The 23-year-old Cruz received the pencils from his attorneys Wednesday after he became upset. Prosecutors accused them of trying to make Cruz look childlike and sympathetic. His attorneys said they were only trying to calm him down. Judge Elizabeth Scherer ordered the pencils removed after guards said they posed a safety hazard. Cruz is charged with attacking a jail guard nine months after he allegedly killed 17 at a Parkland school. The shooting trial has not been scheduled.