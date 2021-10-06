Mexico’s Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. The Airports of the Southeast group that runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort said it handled 1.66 million passengers in Cancun in September. That’s 4.4% percent more than in the same month of 2019. By January 2020, the coronavirus pandemic cut passenger numbers drastically, and only about 854,000 passengers used the airport in September 2020. Mexico never instituted any quarantine or testing requirements for incoming passengers, in part to avoid affecting the country’s tourism income.