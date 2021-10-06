Judge orders Kentucky Democratic Party stalwart to prison

AP National News

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that a former Kentucky Democratic Party chair must report to prison next month on campaign finance charges. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that Jerry Lundergan was ordered to go to prison Nov. 30 after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the 74-year-old’s conviction and rejected a motion to suspend the judgment. A jury convicted Lundergan and political consultant Dale Emmons in September 2019 of conspiring to illegally contribute more than $200,000 from one of Lundergan’s companies to the 2014 U.S. Senate campaign of his daughter. Lundergan’s attorney said his client will report to prison but will continue to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.