Ex-Facebook employee asks lawmakers to step in. Will they?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former Facebook product manager who has accused the social network giant of threatening children’s safety — and the integrity of democracy — is urging Congress to take action to rein in a largely unregulated company. Will real change come this time? When Frances Haugen came before a Senate Commerce panel to lay out a far-reaching condemnation of Facebook, she had prescriptions for actions by Congress at the ready. Democrats and Republicans have shown a rare unity around the revelations of Facebook’s handling of potential risks to teens from Instagram, and a bipartisan push toward meaningful legislation appears to be stirring.