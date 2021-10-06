Amazon opens general store in UK, first outside the US

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — Amazon has opened its first general store outside the United States in a mall in Britain. It will sell the online retailer’s most popular products including books, toys, games and consumer electronics. The U.S. company said the store is called “4-star.” That’s because it sells products rated 4 stars or above by customers and reflects what customers are regularly buying and enjoying. Amazon launched the general store model in 2018 in the U.S. where it already has several dozen outlets. The company said the launch Wednesday at the Bluewater Shopping Center in Kent had been planned for two years, prior to the pandemic.