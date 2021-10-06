Skip to Content
AG hopes to press anew for struck-down Kentucky abortion law

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican attorney general is seeking another shot at defending an embattled 2018 law in court. The law would halt a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.  Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he hopes his legal team can persuade the U.S. Supreme Court at a hearing next Tuesday to let him to defend the law before a fedeal appeals court. Struck down by lower courts previously, the Kentucky law took aim at a procedure that removes a fetus with instruments. Supporters call it a safe way to end a pregnancy. Others call it barbaric. It comes amid one of the biggest test of abortion rights in the U.S. in decades.

