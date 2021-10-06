12 dead in India after bus swerves to avoid stray cattle

AP National News

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Twelve people have died in northern India after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck. Police say the bus driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road. The accident southwest of Lucknow city left 32 of the total 60 passengers onboard injured. There are fears the death toll could rise as several suffered critical injuries. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.