Spokesman says Libya lawmakers reschedule parliament vote

AP National News

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan lawmakers have voted to reschedule parliament elections, a move likely to increase tensions among Libyan rivals already divided over bills regulating planed elections. A spokesman for the legislature says lawmakers decided to hold parliamentary elections a month after the presidential vote scheduled for late December. A U.N.-brokered roadmap had set both parliamentary and presidential elections for Dec. 24. The elections have been seen by many as a step forward to end the country’s divisions. There has been pressure from international governments, including the U.S., on Libyan stakeholders to hold elections as scheduled.