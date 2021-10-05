Second no more? Playoffs give White Sox chance to build base

AP National News

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have a rare opportunity to capture the spotlight and expand their fan base in a city in which they’re often overshadowed by their neighbors a few miles north. They’re in the playoffs for the second year in a row, a first for the charter American League franchise. They have their sights set on the World Series and a chance to cash in with young and vibrant stars. Chicago-based sports marketing executive Marc Ganis says the White Sox have a chance to increase local sponsorship, ticket sales, suite sales and other stadium revenue by 25% to 40% without having to cut into the Cubs’ fan base because of the size of the population. That hinges on their marketing and how far the team advances.