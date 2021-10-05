Possible meth lab forces evacuation of Florida high-rise

AP National News

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three floors of a South Florida high-rise condominium have been evacuated after a property manager found chemicals in a unit where a tenant had been evicted last week. Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta says the chemicals were “consistent with a clandestine lab.” Officials say the residents of the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour were evacuated Monday afternoon as a safety precaution. Bal Harbour is a wealthy community north of Miami Beach. Miami-Dade police say the bomb squad and narcotics detectives were assisting in the investigation.