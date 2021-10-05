Oscars enlist Will Packer to produce 94th ceremony

AP National News

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Girls Trip” producer Will Packer will produce next year’s Oscars. It’s the first time Packer has been selected for the gig and the third time in as many years that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have enlisted new teams to produce the show. Film academy President David Rubin announced the selection on Tuesday. The Oscars have in recent years experienced declining ratings. Its pandemic broadcast earlier this year was less than half of its previous low. But after the detour to Union Station, the proceedings are returning to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where the 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27.