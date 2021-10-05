Grohl’s ‘Storyteller’ reveals long list of famous friends

AP National News

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — With a laugh, Dave Grohl calls himself “the labrador of rock ’n’ roll.” Who doesn’t like labs? And in the rock world, few current artists have been so accepted into the fraternity so completely as the Foo Fighters frontman. He dines with Paul McCartney, records with Mick Jagger, has Joan Jett tell his kids bedroom stories. Grohl thinks the connection has something to do with all of them starting out as fans, devoting themselves to music because it fills a need in their souls. Grohl took time during the pandemic to write “The Storyteller,” which tells of friends famous and not so famous. The book is out Tuesday.