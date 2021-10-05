Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

AP National News

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book. She was nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr’s multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land” also made the list. It’s his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See.” Awards judges had released long-lists of 10 last month in fiction and four other competitive categories — nonfiction, poetry, translation and young people’s literature. Now they’ve narrowed each list to five. Winners each receive $10,000. They’ll be announced Nov. 17 during an online ceremony.