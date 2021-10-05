German government hopefuls wrap up 1st round of talks

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — The parties that hope for a share of power in Germany’s next government are wrapping up a first set of meetings to sound out each others’ positions and figure out who will try to form a coalition. A delegation from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc plans to meet Tuesday with the environmentalist Greens. The Union’s only hope of keeping the top job after Armin Laschet led it to its worst-ever result in the Sept. 26 parliamentary election is a coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Those two parties already held separate meetings Sunday with the center-left Social Democrats of outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who narrowly won the election.