Teen charged with murder for crash that killed 3 valets

AP National News

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been charged with murder after being accused of striking and killing three parking valets as he attempted to flee from Houston police. Authorities announced Monday that Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi is facing three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault for the deadly Friday night crash. Authorities allege a patrol sergeant saw Modawi doing doughnuts, or driving in circles, while in a white Infiniti G37 and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot. Police say the vehicle sped away, down a residential street to avoid the officer when he allegedly hit the three valets who worked for a nearby bar and grill.