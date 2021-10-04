Stella McCartney channels mushrooms in trippy Paris show

AP National News

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney’s virus-conscious show was shown to a fraction of the normal Paris audience. But that did not detract from its energy or celebrity pull. Paul McCartney surprised his designer daughter backstage amid a huddle of guests that included Demi Moore and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, who spoke to The Associated Press about her environmental concerns. To make a point about the environment, McCartney used the idea of a mushroom, nature’s valiant survivor. It was also a springboard for myriad hallucinogenic looks. Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, a silver necklace displayed at Givenchy’s Sunday night show, which to some looked like a broken rope noose, has been criticized online for allegedly glamorizing suicide.