Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

MOSCOW (AP) — A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that the Severodvinsk submarine performed two launches of the Zircon missile at mock targets in the Barents Sea. It first test-fired Zircon from the surface, and then launched another such missile from submerged position in the White Sea. Zircon previously has been repeatedly test-fired from a navy frigate. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost Russian military capability.