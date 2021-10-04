Mexico fines tampon, diaper markers for price fixing

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A regulatory commission in Mexico has fined three manufacturers of tampons and diapers just over $15 million for allegedly conspiring to fix prices for the products. Mexico’s Commission on Economic Competition said Monday the price-fixing probably cost consumers about $73 million in artificially inflated prices. The three companies did not respond to requests for comment on the fines. The commission charges the companies agreed not to compete on prices for diapers from 2008 to 2014 and on tampons from 2011 to 2014. The companies fined are Essity México, Kimberly Clark de México and Productos Internacionales Mabe. The commission says Mabe did not fix prices on tampons, but did on diapers.