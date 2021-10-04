Bear and Hare: Seth Meyers picture book is an animal tale

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Meyers has dreams beyond hosting his own talk show — like writing a story about a bear. Penguin Random House announced that Meyers’ picture story “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!” will be published March 15. The publisher says Meyers’ book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr. It will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers. Fellow late night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon have previously written children’s books.