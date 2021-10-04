Australia won’t welcome international tourists until 2022

AP National News

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison says international tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority. Morrison says Australia is expected to reach the vaccination benchmark on Tuesday at which the country could begin to open up: 80% of the population aged 16 and older having a second shot. Last week, he outlined plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since an extraordinarily tough travel ban took effect in March last year. Australian immigration has been at its lowest since World War II because of pandemic restrictions.