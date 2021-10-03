Oil spill laps at “heartbeat” of California beach community

AP National News

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An offshore oil spill in Southern California threatens marine life and scenic beaches and also the lifestyle of those who regularly surf and walk the shore. Local officials have closed off the ocean in much of the community known as “Surf City USA” and on Sunday said the closure could last weeks or months. That could deal a blow to residents who are used to an active beach lifestyle and a business community that counts on large-scale events that draw large crowds to Huntington Beach. Residents also voiced concern about the impact of the 126,000 gallon (572,807 liter) crude oil spill on marine life.