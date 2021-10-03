FIFA urges players to get vaccinated, EPL lags on take-up

AP National News

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA says “we encourage COVID-19 vaccinations” in a first direct plea for players to get jabbed. It came as players were flying to countries for men’s World Cup qualifiers. The British government spoke out against players not getting vaccinated on Sunday. Only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have more than half of their squads fully vaccinated, according to the most recent data. England manager Gareth Southgate has urged his players to get vaccinated to avoid missing games if they have to isolate after contracting COVID-19.