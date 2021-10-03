A look at high court’s top cases in new term starting Monday

AP National News

By The Associated Press

Abortion, guns and religion top the Supreme Court’s new term. A case from Mississippi presents a direct challenge to the court’s major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide. A case from New York could expand gun rights in the United States and involves the right to carry a firearm in public. Parents in Maine are suing over the state’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition program for families living in towns that don’t have public schools. The new term begins Monday.