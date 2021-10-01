Hungarian LGBT activist among Time’s 100 most influential

AP National News

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian academic and activist is among this year’s 100 most influential people in the world for her work on a children’s book that set into motion a heated conflict over human rights in the Central European country. Time magazine last month placed Dorottya Redai on its annual TIME100 list to honor her efforts to advance LGBT rights in Hungary. Recent moves by the country’s right-wing government have been blasted as an attack on sexual minorities. At the center of Redai’s recent work was her spearheading the publication of a children’s fairytale book that retells classic tales but featuring characters from various marginalized or disadvantaged groups. The book sparked a severe backlash in Hungary, where right-wing politicians called it “homosexual propaganda.”