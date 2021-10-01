Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ goes dark for days as it battles virus

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — The Broadway hit “Aladdin” is trying to keep COVID-19 genie contained. Disney Theatrical Productions said it will cancel Friday’s performance and all shows until Oct. 12 after “additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected.” The show reopened Tuesday following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic, but was forced to close Wednesday when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported. It restarted Thursday but Friday proved too much. In many ways, the temporary closure proves that the monitoring system is working. “Aladdin” was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed.