Q&A: Julia Ducournau on bodies, cars and love in ‘Titane’

AP National News

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” has already developed the reputation of being the year’s wildest, most explosive movies. It has prompted walkouts and passionately divisive responses, while also sparking some of the loudest raves of the year. In June, “Titane” won the Palme d’Or, making the French Ducournau only the second woman to ever win the Cannes Film Festival’s top honor. While much has been made of a provocative scene in which the film’s star is impregnated by a Cadillac, Ducournau says ultimately is about love. She says the experience of winning the Palme d’Or is one she still hasn’t fully processed, and hopes she never will. “Titane” arrives in theaters on Friday.