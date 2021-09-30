Skip to Content
Myanmar official defends 4-month detention of US reporter

By GRANT PECK
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has defended its detention of an American journalist it has now held for four months, without offering any details of the crimes it alleges. A military spokesman did not elaborate at a news conference to a question about Danny Fenster, a Detroit area native and managing editor of the online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar. He is awaiting trial on a charge of incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison. He was among about 100 journalists detained since the Feb. 1 takeover. Resistance to military rule was initially met with widespread street protests, but security forces used deadly force, killing more than 1,100, and now face violent counterattacks.

