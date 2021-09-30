Mayor apologizes for backing mask critics’ Holocaust imagery

AP National News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mayor of Alaska’s largest city has apologized for his comments supporting some residents’ use of Holocaust imagery to liken a proposed citywide mask mandate to the oppression of Jewish people in Nazi Germany. Hearings on the Anchorage proposal are happening this week. Opponents of the mask mandate have been wearing yellow Star of David stickers, like the patches that Holocaust victims wore, to the public meetings. Mayor Dave Bronson initially said the stars in Jewish culture mean “never again” and called their use by mask opponents a credit to Holocaust victims. He apologized Thursday, saying comparisons shouldn’t be made between what happened in the Holocaust and a mask mandate.