Louisiana coroner releases name of baby found dead in lake

AP National News

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner’s office has released the name of a baby found dead in a lake after his mother allegedly threw him and his older brother into the water. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night that the dad boy is 10-month-old Joshua Black. His mother is accused of throwing Joshua and his 5-year-old brother into Cross Lake in Shreveport last Friday. Ureka Black faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. She is represented by the Caddo Parish Public Defenders Office. Her attorney was in court when The Associated Press called for comment Thursday.