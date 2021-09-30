Churchill Downs to open gaming venue in downtown Louisville

AP National News

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The company that owns Churchill Downs racetrack has placed its own big wager by announcing plans to open a casino-style venue in downtown Louisville. With its new entertainment facility, Churchill Downs Inc. is deepening its commitment to wagering on historical horse races. The company said Thursday that the venue will open with 500 historical horse racing machines. The slot-style machines allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races. Such ventures have become lucrative revenue sources for Kentucky racetracks. Churchill’s new venture is projected to open in early 2023. The Churchill Downs racetrack is home to the Kentucky Derby.