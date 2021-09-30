5 charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 4-year-old girl

AP National News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five men have been indicted in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 4-year-old girl in Florida. A Hillsborough County jury formally charged the group Thursday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and shooting into a vehicle. Tampa police say the girl, Suni Bell, was riding in a car with her mother the night of Aug. 22 when another vehicle pulled alongside them and opened fire. Officials say the woman crashed and then found that her daughter had been shot. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators haven’t publicly disclosed a motive for attack.