Israeli police kill alleged Palestinian stabber in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers shot a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to stab them in east Jerusalem’s Old City. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said in a statement Thursday that the woman approached officers outside an entrance to the city’s flashpoint holy site known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Compound and to Jews as the Temple Mount. She drew a knife and attempted to stab officers, who responded by shooting her dead. In a separate incident, Israel’s Border Police said its troops returned fire during an arrest raid in a northern West Bank town. Palestinians reported a 22-year-old man was killed.