Ex-secretary of Nazi camp commander goes on trial in Germany

AP National News

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — An elderly former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is going on trial in Germany on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Prosecutors argue that the 96-year-old woman was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function more than 75 years ago. The Itzehoe state court, where the suspect goes on trial Thursday, said that she allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945.” The woman was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office. She will be tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time.