Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

AP National News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.” Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg. He was asked to recreate two earlier works that featured bank notes attached to a canvas. But instead he returned blank canvases, telling a radio station: “The artwork is that I have taken the money.”