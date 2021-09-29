Court annuls EU-Morocco deals over Western Sahara policies

AP National News

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s general court has annulled the 27-country bloc’s approval of agriculture and fishing agreements that allow Morocco to exports goods from Western Sahara. The ruling could damage the EU’s relationship with Morocco, although the court said the effects of the 2019 agreements would be maintained for a certain period of time. The case was brought by the Polisario Front, the movement seeking Western Sahara’s independence from Morocco. In its findings, the court determined that the Polisario Front was “recognized internationally as a representative of the people of Western Sahara, and that the EU did not ensure it secured the consent of the Saharawi people before sealing the agreements with Morocco.