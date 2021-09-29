World shares mostly higher after US averts shutdown

AP National News

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

European shares and U.S. futures have climbed after U.S. lawmakers moved to avert a government shutdown. Asian shares also were mostly higher after a day of mixed results on Wall Street. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell modestly after the release of disappointing factory and retail sales data. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 held on to a gain of just 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% but the Nasdaq gave back 0.2%. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week.