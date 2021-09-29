Skip to Content
All workers safe after rescue out of mine in Canada

SUDBURY, Ontario (AP) — The last four miners trapped deep below the surface in the Totten Mine near Sudbury, Ontario, have climbed to safety. Mine owner Vale says 39 workers in all climbed a series of ladders with the aid of rescue crews. The company says the last miner reached the surface shortly before 5 a.m. The workers became trapped on Sunday when a scoop bucket being sent underground detached and blocked the mine shaft. Some of the miners were trapped as deep as 1,200 meters (nearly 4,000 feet)  below the surface.

