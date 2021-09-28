Skip to Content
Think tank finds Chinese aid to Pacific nations has declined

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A think tank says China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region. The Sydney-based Lowy Institute found Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank 31% in 2019 to $169 million. The think tank says only the World Bank pulled back more that year. The institute’s annual Pacific Aid Map is a database covering 66 donors and tens of thousands of aid projects in 14 Pacific island sovereign nations. It doesn’t yet have data on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

