Theranos CEO wooed investors while lab director saw trouble

AP National News

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable. That evidence emerged Tuesday during a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped investors, customers and unwitting patients as CEO of Theranos, a company she founded when she was 19. Holmes briefly became a Silicon Valley sensation peddling the premise that she had invented a revolutionary blood=testing technology. But a former Theranos lab director painted a darker picture as a witness for prosecutors trying to convince a jury to convict Holmes of a massive fraud.