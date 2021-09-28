Skip to Content
Paris ready-to-wear makes a comeback as Dior steals the show

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week is back after a coronavirus-related hiatus. Although the high fashion world went mainly digital for a year due to the pandemic, this season big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are returning to the live runway. This season’s must-have accessories? The face mask and health pass. Dior made sure that Tuesday’s ready-to-wear comeback for spring-summer 2022 kicked off to a glitzy start.  It was the famed house’s first ready-to-wear runway since March 2020 — and an emotional return for some. VIPs such as actress Rosamund Pike and tennis star Roger Federer were in attendance.

