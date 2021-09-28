McAuliffe, Youngkin hold fiery debate on vaccinations, taxes

AP National News

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin got off to a combative start in the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election. The candidates clashed over vaccination, tax policy and their respective records in Tuesday night’s hourlong debate. Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin. McAuliffe is seeking a second term after his first ended in 2018. Youngkin is a former business executive and political newcomer. Third-party candidate Princess Blanding was not invited to participate in the debate but shouted from the audience about how she had been shut out.