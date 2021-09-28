Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds

AP National News

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened again to a powerful Category 4 storm. It’s centered well offshore in the Atlantic Ocean but could still send dangerous swells and rip currents later this week to the Bahamas, Bermuda and eventually the northeastern U.S. coast. Sam is located about 610 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds rose again to 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters expect it to remain a major hurricane through late this week as it turns northward on a track that would keep its center well offshore.