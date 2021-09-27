Venezuela’s government, opposition end latest round of talks

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition have concluded another round of talks in Mexico City after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway. The meetings had been scheduled to begin Friday, but were suspended when government representatives did not arrive until the following day. Talks began Sunday and wrapped up Monday. The leader of the government’s delegation said Friday his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela. Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks.