Tennessee AG to appeal school mask opt-out rulings

AP National News

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery says his office would appeal the recent federal court decisions that blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates. Slatery says he would only appeal two out of the three lawsuits filed by families and advocates who are opposed to the Republican governor’s latest executive order. To date, federal judges have blocked the order from being implemented in Knox, Shelby and Williamson counties. Slatery’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions why he was not pursuing a similar effort in Williamson County. Lee’s order remains in effect until Oct. 5. The governor has not said if he’ll extend it.