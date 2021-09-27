Met returns with 1st work by a Black composer in its history

AP National News

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” became the first work by a Black composer in the 138-year history of the Metropolitan Opera as the company presented its first staged performance since March 2020 following a gap caused by the coronavirus. Composer Terence Blanchard, librettist Kasi Lemmons and Charles M. Blow, The New York Times opinion columnist whose 2014 memoir was adapted for the opera, all were given lengthy ovations by audience of about 4,000, many in evening dresses and black tie.