Atlanta spa-shooting suspect to enter plea in 4 killings

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A man already sentenced to life in prison for killing four people at a massage business outside Atlanta is set to enter a plea to shooting four others at two massage centers inside the city. Robert Aaron Long is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court to face charges including murder and domestic terrorism. He already pleaded guilty in July to four counts of murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of people at a Cherokee County spa. He received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years. All eight shootings took place on the same day in March. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.