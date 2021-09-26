Skip to Content
Police: Utah football player killed in house party shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City police say a University of Utah football player has been killed in a shooting at a house party early Sunday. The shooting that killed 21-year-old Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. Police said they were searching for a suspect. The shooting also left another victim in critical condition. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted his condolences to the family of Lowe, a reserve cornerback who was in his third season with the Utes and mainly played on special teams. Lowe was the first recipient of a memorial scholarship created to honor former Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020. Jordan and Lowe were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas.  

