X Ambassadors push boundaries with new multimedia project

NEW YORK (AP) — To say “The Beautiful Liar,” the third, full-length album from X Ambassadors, has a lot going on would be a little bit of an understatement. It’s a concept album about a fledgling superhero, but also a trip into Jungian psychology and a valentine to old-fashioned radio dramas. It has so much going on that it has inspired a companion podcast. “The Beautiful Liar” takes the form of an audiobook and tells the story of a blind teenager who struggles with anxiety, discovers her long-dormant superpowers and, eventually, attains self-acceptance. The album is out Friday.