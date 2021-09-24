Turkey’s Erdogan looks to Putin after Biden talks disappoint

AP National News

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says recent talks with U.S. President Joe Biden have proved disappointing, and that his country, a NATO member, would seek closer ties with Russia.. Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said a meeting with Biden during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly this week had failed to bridge their differences. “In the discussions with Mr. Biden that I’d been anticipating, there wasn’t the desired outcome. … As two NATO countries, we need to be at a different point,” he told journalists. Erdogan is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 29 and said said he would seek to take relations with Moscow “much further.”